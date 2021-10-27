What Happened October 27th In Pop Music History

It’s October 27th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1982, Prince released 1999, his fifth album – and first to feature his band the Revolution. Hits like “Little Red Corvette” and the title track made it Prince’s first album to make it into the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

- In 1979, Elton John collapsed on stage during a concert at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles. After about 10 minutes, he returned to the stage and told the audience he was suffering from exhaustion coupled with a flu.

- In 2013, Lou Reed died of liver disease in New York at the age of 71. As frontman for The Velvet Underground and as a solo artist, he recorded dozens of albums but was most famous for his single “Walk on the Wild Side.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

