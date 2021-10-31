What Happened October 31st In Pop Music History

It’s October 31st, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2010, Demi Lovato pulled out of the Jonas Brothers tour and checked into a facility to, according to a rep, receive “medical treatment for emotional and physical issues she has dealt with for some time.”

- In 1975, British rock group Queen released the six-minute long “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It became a hit around the world and enjoyed a second surge of popularity in 1992 when it was featured in Wayne’s World starring Canada’s Mike Myers. In 2004, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

- In 2011, a 20-year-old named Mariah Yeater filed a lawsuit against Canada’s Justin Bieber, claiming he was the father of her baby, baby, baby. Yeater alleged that she hooked up with Biebs, then 16, in a washroom at the Staples Center. Bieber’s reps denied the claim and, a few weeks later, Yeater dropped the paternity suit.

- In 1967, Robert Matthew Van Winkle was born in Dallas. He got into breakdancing as a young teen and earned the nickname “Vanilla” because he was the only white kid in his group of friends. Eventually, he started rapping and became Vanilla Ice. His debut single was the 1989 smash hit “Ice Ice Baby.”

- In 1989, the first episode of MTV Unplugged was taped in New York. The show, featuring British band Squeeze, was broadcast on Nov. 26.

- In 2000, Lifehouse released its debut album, No Name Face. With hit singles like "Hanging By a Moment" and “Breathing,” it peaked at No. 4 on the Canadian chart.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram