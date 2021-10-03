What Happened October 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s October 3rd, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Sinead O'Connor caused a furor when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II during an a cappella performance of Bob Marley’s “War” on Saturday Night Live. The singer threw the pieces towards the camera and said: “Fight the real enemy.”

- In 2006,“Listen to Your Heart” won the Robert S. Musel Award at the BMI London Awards for the year’s most-performed song. Originally recorded in 1988 by Roxette, it has been covered by dozens of artists and was a huge hit for Belgium dance group DHT in 2005.

- In 1969, Gwen Renée Stefani was born in Fullerton, California. In 1986, she was invited by her brother Eric to join his band, No Doubt. Her solo hits include “The Sweet Escape” and “Hollaback Girl.”

- In 1997, Sugar Ray is forced to postpone their European tour after frontman Mark McGrath injures his leg in Bologna, Italy.

- In 2011, Tone Loc (born Anthony Terrell Smith) pleaded no contest to domestic violence and possession of an assault weapon after a June altercation with the mother of one of his children. He was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation, 52 weeks of anger management counselling and 30 days of community service.

- In 1971, Kevin Scott Richardson is born in Kentucky. He and his cousin Brian Littrell would go on to become part of the Backstreet Boys.

And that's what popped on this day!

