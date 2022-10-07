What Happened October 7th In Pop Music History

It’s October 7th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1995, Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart, nearly four months after its release. The Ottawa singer’s third studio album (but her first official worldwide release) went on to become one of the top-selling albums ever thanks to hits like “You Oughta Know” and “Hand In My Pocket.”

- In 2004, a rep for Melissa Etheridge announced that she was cancelling the remaining dates on her tour to undergo surgery for treatment of breast cancer. “I am fortunate to be under a wonderful doctor's care and thankful that this was caught early,” the singer said in a statement.

- In 1989, Paula Abdul’s debut album Forever Your Girl went to No. 1 in the U.S. after a whopping 16 months of release. It included huge hits like “Straight Up,” “Cold Hearted” and “Opposites Attract.”

- In 1951, John Mellencamp was born in Seymour, Indiana. His spina bifida was corrected with surgery when he was an infant. By 14, he was playing in a band and he would go on to have hits like “Hurts So Good,” “Small Town” and “Pink Houses.”

- In 2017, Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” went to No. 1 in the U.S., making her the first solo female rapper to hit the top spot in nearly two decades. The track remained No. 1 for three straight weeks.

