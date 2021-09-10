What Happened September 10th In Pop Music History

It’s September 10th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring rapper Will Smith, premiered on NBC. It ran for six seasons.

- In 1991, Nirvana’s single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” debuted. It would be the band’s biggest hit.

- In 1983, Michael Sembello, former guitarist for Stevie Wonder, had the No.1 song in the U.S. with “Maniac” from the Flashdance soundtrack.

- In 1957, Siobhan Fahey was born in Ireland. She would go on to be part of pop group Bananarama, whose hits included “Venus” and “Cruel Summer.” She was also part of Shakespears Sister, who had the hit “Stay” in 1992.

- In 1975, Elton John's single “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” is certified Gold in the U.S.

- In 1995, Cyndi Lauper won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. The singer, who had a recurring role as Marianne Lugasso on Mad About You, won for an episode that shared its title with her song “Money Changes Everything.”

