What Happened September 11th In Pop Music History

It’s September 11th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1993, Mariah Carey started an eight-week run at No.1 in the U.S. with “Dreamlover.”

- In 1971, The Jackson 5ive debuted on, you guessed it, ABC. The weekly cartoon series ran for two seasons.

- In 1982, Chicago started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with “Hard To Say I'm Sorry," which was co-written by Canada's David Foster.

- In 1957, Jonathan Aubrey Moss was born in South London. After auditioning as drummer for The Clash and playing drums for Adam and the Ants, he became the drummer for Culture Club. The group had massive success in the ‘80s thanks to hits like “Karma Chameleon” and “Church of the Poison Mind.”

- In 1996, INXS frontman Michael Hutchence pled guilty to assaulting a photographer who took a picture of him and Bob Geldof’s estranged wife Paula Yates outside a hotel. Hutchence was fined $680.

- In 1987, Peter Gabriel earned nine MTV Video Music Awards for his hit “Sledgehammer,” including Best Video.

- In 2003, Jewel cancelled her 0304 tour after her bassist Terome ’T-Bone’ Hannon died of a brain aneurysm at 39. She set out instead on a solo acoustic tour, which included a stop at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

- In 1982, Frank Zappa's "Valley Girl" peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 – giving the veteran music artist his only Top 40 hit.

- In 1995, Janet Jackson's “Runaway” became the first single by a female artist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 1987, Prince’s Paisley Park Studios officially opened in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

And that's what popped on this day!

