What Happened September 12th In Pop Music History

- In 2006, Britney Spears welcomed her second child, Jayden James Federline (only 363 days after her first son, Sean).

- In 2006, Justin Timberlake released his sophomore solo album, FutureSex: LoveSounds, which spawned hits like “SexyBack.”

- In 1998, Lauryn Hill's acclaimed solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill debuted at No. 1 in the U.S.

- In 1999, The Vengaboys went to No.1 in the UK with “We're Going To Ibiza!,” which was a remake of a 1975 song by Typically Tropical.

- In 2008, Kanye West was arrested after an altercation with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport. He was accused of damaging a camera.

- In 2010, Lady Gaga won Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards for “Bad Romance.”

- In 2017, Demi Lovato, Luis Fonsi, Usher and Tori Kelly were among the music stars who performed at the Hand in Hand telethon to aid victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

- In 2000, Canada’s Barenaked Ladies released their fifth studio album, Maroon. It included "Pinch Me" and "Too Little Too Late."

- In 1987, Michael Jackson started his Bad World Tour in Tokyo. He played 123 shows in 15 countries.

