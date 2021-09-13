What Happened September 13th In Pop Music History

It’s September 13th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1993, Niall James Horan was born in Mullingar, Ireland, to Bobby Horan and Maura Gallagher. He became a member of One Direction on The X Factor in 2010. As a solo artist, Horan’s hits include “Slow Hands," "This Town" and "Nice To Meet Ya."

- In 1986, “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin went to No. 1 in the U.S. The track, written by Giorgio Moroder, was from the Top Gun soundtrack.

- In 2010, George Michael was sentenced to eight weeks in jail for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of cannabis.

- In 1979, ABBA kicked off their one and only North American tour at the Edmonton Sports Arena.

- In 2013, Hozier released "Take Me to Church," the first single from his debut album.

- In 2000, Elton John got upset before a sold out show near Lisbon because VIP audience members took too long to move from a dinner to the concert. He left the venue and flew away on his private jet.

- In 1998, Mel B of the Spice Girls tied the knot with dancer Jimmy Gulzarof. She filed for divorce in 2000, one year after the couple welcomed daughter Phoenix.

- In 1985, Don Henley's “The Boys Of Summer” was named Best Video at the MTV Video Music Awards. The Viewers Choice award went to “We Are The World.”

- In 1941, David Henry Thomsett was born in Surrey, England. His father Fred was a Canadian soldier who met David’s mother Freda at a London hospital. When World War II ended, the family settled in Toronto and David went on to become David Clayton-Thomas, vocalist for Blood Sweat & Tears, whose hits included “Spinning Wheel.”

- In 2009, Kanye West walked up on stage during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, grabbed the microphone, and told the audience he thought Beyoncé deserved to win.

- In 1952, Randy Jones was born in Raleigh, North Carolina. He went on to become the cowboy in The Village People, whose hits include “YMCA,” “Macho Man” and “In The Navy.”

And that's what popped on this day!

