What Happened September 14th In Pop Music History

It’s September 14th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1959, Morten Harket was born in Kongsberg, Norway. He went on to become lead singer of A-ha and, in the ‘80s, had smash hits like “Take On Me” and “The Sun Always Shines On TV.”

- In 2002, No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani married Gavin Rossdale, frontman of Bush, in London. The pair have three sons together. She filed for divorce in 2015.

- In 2005, Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline welcomed their first child, son Sean Preston.

- In 1984, David Bowie won Video of the year for “China Girl” at the first MTV Video Music Awards.

- In 2014, a life-size bronze statue of Amy Winehouse by Scott Eaton was unveiled in Camden on what would have been her 31st birthday. The singer died in 2011.

- In 1984, Madonna performed “Like A Virgin” while wearing a white wedding gown at the first ever MTV Video Music Awards.

- In 1991, Paula Abdul hit No. 1 in the U.S. for the sixth time with “The Promise of a New Day.”

- In 2017, Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel announced they had separated after eight years of marriage and a son, Axl, together.

And that's what popped on this day!

