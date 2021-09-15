What Happened September 15th In Pop Music History

It’s September 15th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, George Michael’s Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 went to No. 1 in his native UK – his second solo album to top the chart. The album, which spawned hits like “Freedom! ’90” and “Praying For Time,” peaked at No. 5 in Canada.

- In 2003, Madonna's first children's book, The English Roses, was published in 42 languages in more than 100 countries. It was billed as the largest simultaneous release of a book ever.

- In 1980, Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" was released as a single. Written by Canada's Eddie Schwartz, it went to be Benatar's first Top 10 hit and one of her signature songs.

- In 1983, Huey Lewis and the News released Sports, which featured the singles "I Want a New Drug," "The Heart of Rock 'n Roll" and "If This Is It.”

- In 1960, Michel Dorge was born in Winnipeg. He went on to become the drummer in Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies – after the band’s 1991 breakthrough hit “Superman’s Song” was released.

- In 1984, Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s song about sex, “Relax,” hit 43 weeks on the UK singles chart, beating the record-holding “Release Me” by Engelbert Humperdink.

- In 2015, REO Speedwagon guitarist Gary Richrath, who wrote hits like "Take It On The Run," died after a long battle with alcoholism. He was 65.

- In 1990, Wilson Phillips topped the U.S. charts with “Release Me.” The group consisted of Brian Wilson’s daughters Carnie and Wendy Wilson as well as Chynna Phillips, the daughter of Mamas and Papas founder John Phillips.

- In 1998, Coolio was arrested in California for driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with an expired license, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

And that's what popped on this day!

