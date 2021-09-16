What Happened September 16th In Pop Music History

It’s September 16th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Nicholas Jerry Jonas was born in Dallas to Paul Jonas, a musician and ordained minister, and Denise Miller, a singer and sign language teacher. The third of the couple’s four boys, he joined with older brothers Kevin and Joe to form The Jonas Brothers before launching a successful solo career.

- In 1993, Janet Jackson appeared topless on the cover of Rolling Stone. The pop star was photographed by Patrick Demarchelier with her arms in the air and the hands of beau Rene Elizondo covering her breasts.

- In 2014, singer Ariana Grande reached No.1 on the U.S. and Canada album charts with My Everything, her second studio album. Featuring tracks like “Problem” and “Best Mistake,” It went on to be nominated as Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards.

- In 2004, Izora Armstead died of heart failure in San Francisco at the age of 62. The singer, with Martha Wash, formed Two Tons O’ Fun, which became The Weather Girls. After they went their separate ways, Armstead moved to Germany and carried on The Weather Girls with her daughter Dynelle Rhodes.

- In 1979, The Sugarhill Gang released “Rapper’s Delight.” It went on to be the first rap song to make the Hot 100 chart.

- In 1963, Richard Noel Marx was born in Chicago to jazz musician Dick Marx and singer Ruth Guildoo. He went on to become a Grammy-winning singer with hits like 1989’s “Right Here Waiting.”

- In 2014, Danny Wilde and Phil Solem of The Rembrandts reunited to perform the Friends theme song at an event in New York City celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show’s debut.

And that's what popped on this day!

