What Happened September 17th In Pop Music History

It’s September 17th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2009, Avril Lavigne went public with the news that she and Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 had separated. The Canadian couple had been married for three years. “We have been friends since I was 17, started dating when I was 19, and married when I was 21,” Lavigne wrote on her website. “I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship.”

- In 1983, British-born singer Howard Jones, who lived in Ottawa from the ages of nine to 14, released his debut single, “New Song.” It was included on his first album, Human’s Lib, which was released six months later.

- In 1989, dancer-turned-singer Paula Abdul won an Emmy for Best Choreography for her work on The Tracey Ullman Show.

- In 1992, pop star Tiffany (“I Think We’re Alone Now”) welcomed son Elijah Garcia with then-husband Bulmaro Garcia.

- In 2002, Kelly Clarkson's double-single “Before Your Love / A Moment Like This" was released following her victory on the debut season of American Idol. It went to No. 1 in Canada and was the biggest-selling single of the year in the U.S.

- In 1998, an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York made an unscheduled stop in Denver after an intoxicated passenger caused a scene after refusing to leave the first class cabin, where members of Hootie and the Blowfish were seated. Amit Singh, 19, allegedly claimed he was part of the “Only Wanna Be With You” band.

- In 1979, Chuck Comeau, drummer in Canadian band Simple Plan, was born Charles-André Comeau in Montreal.

- In 1999, Eminem’s mother Debbie Mathers-Briggs filed a $10 million (U.S.) lawsuit against him, claiming he slandered her in several interviews and in his song “My Name Is…” The case is eventually settled for $25,000, of which all but about $1,600 went to her lawyer.

- In 2011, Adele’s “Someone Like You” hit the No.1 spot on the singles chart in the U.S.

- In 1983, Star Search premiered on CBS. Among the singers competing on the show were Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Destiny’s Child, Pitbull and Canada’s Alanis Morissette.

And that's what popped on this day!

