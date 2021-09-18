What Happened September 18th In Pop Music History

It’s September 18th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2000, Madonna released Music. Her eighth studio album went to No. 1 in Canada, where it was certified triple-platinum.

- In 2004, Britney Spears exchanged vows with Kevin Federline at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. It was the second marriage in nine months for the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer, and lasted less than three years.

- In 1976, Boston released "More Than A Feeling," the first single from the band’s self-titled debut album. It went to No. 4 on the Canadian chart.

- In 2005, Dashboard Confessional donated proceeds from its show at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto to Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

- In 1961, Martin Beedle was born in England. He became the drummer for English band Cutting Crew, whose hits included 1986’s “I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight,” and more recently played drums in the London run of Mamma Mia!.

- In 1962, Joanne Catherall was born in Sheffield, England. She went on to become one of two female vocalists in pop group The Human League, which had hits like “Don’t You Want Me” and “Human.”

- In 2009, Canada’s Leonard Cohen fainted while performing in Valencia, Spain. He was taken to hospital where he was reportedly diagnosed with food poisoning.

- In 1976, Wild Cherry began a three-week run at the top of the U.S. singles chart with “Play That Funky Music,” their only hit.

And that's what popped on this day!

