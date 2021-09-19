What Happened September 19th In Pop Music History

It’s September 19th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1991, Michael Jackson voiced a character named Leon Kompowski on an episode of The Simpsons titled “Stark Raving Dad.” The King of Pop was credited as John Jay Smith.

- In 1951, Daniel Roland Lanois was born in what is now Gatineau, Quebec, across the river from Ottawa. He went on become a hit-making producer for acts like U2, Bob Dylan and Peter Gabriel. He released his own album, Acadie, in 1989. Lanois has won a Juno and nearly a dozen Grammys.

- In 1995, Jarrett Cordes of P.M. Dawn was arrested in New Jersey and accused of aggravated sexual assault and child abuse. One-half of the “Set Adrift On Memory Bliss” sibling duo, who was 24 at the time, was accused of having sex with his 14-year-old cousin.

- In 2008, George Michael was arrested in a public washroom in London and accused of drug possession.

- In 1960, Chubby Checker went to No.1 in the U.S. with “The Twist.”

- In 1970, Diana Ross went to the top of the U.S. singles chart with “Ain't No Mountain High Enough.” It was the first No. 1 solo hit for the former Supremes singer.

- In 2012, Fiona Apple was arrested in Sierra Blanca, Texas after police stopped her tour bus and allegedly discovered four grams of hash. At a concert two nights later, the singer alleged she encountered “inappropriate” and “probably illegal” behaviour while being held in custody.

- In 1988, Erasure duo Vince Clarke and Andy Bell released “A Little Respect.”

And that's what popped on this day!

