What Happened September 1st In Pop Music History

It’s September 1st, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1981, Daryl Hall & John Oates released Private Eyes, their 10th studio album. The title track and “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” both went to No. 1.

- In 1974, The Osmonds topped the UK charts with “Love Me For A Reason.” It would be their only No. 1 in the UK.

- In 1957, Gloria Maria Milagrosa Fajardo – who would later become Gloria Estefan – was born in Havana, Cuba. Her hits include "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Don't Wanna Lose You" and "Get On Your Feet."

- In 1973, J.D. Fortune was born Jason Bennison in Mississauga, Ont. In 2005, he won Rock Star: INXS to become the band’s lead singer. The gig lasted until 2011.

- In 1983, Eurythmics topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

- In 1946, Barry Gibb of The Bee Gees was born. He is the only surviving member of the group, whose hits include “Stayin’ Alive” and “Tragedy.”

- In 1984, Tina Turner’s single “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” from the album Private Dancer, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

And that's what popped on this day!

