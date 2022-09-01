What Happened September 1st In Pop Music History

It’s September 1st, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1981, Daryl Hall & John Oates released Private Eyes, their 10th studio album. The title track and “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” both went to No. 1.

- In 1974, The Osmonds topped the UK charts with “Love Me For A Reason.” It would be their only No. 1 in the UK.

- In 2020, Ed Sheeran announced that he became a first-time father a week earlier. "Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter,” the singer captioned a photo of a blanket and a tiny pair of socks. The couple named the girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

- In 1957, Gloria Maria Milagrosa Fajardo – who would later become Gloria Estefan – was born in Havana, Cuba. Her hits include "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Don't Wanna Lose You" and "Get On Your Feet."

- In 1973, J.D. Fortune was born Jason Bennison in Mississauga, Ont. In 2005, he won Rock Star: INXS to become the band’s lead singer. The gig lasted until 2011.

- In 1983, Eurythmics topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

- In 1946, Barry Gibb of The Bee Gees was born. He is the only surviving member of the group, whose hits include “Stayin’ Alive” and “Tragedy.”

- In 1984, Tina Turner’s single “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” from the album Private Dancer, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

And that's what popped on this day!

