What Happened September 20th In Pop Music History

- In 2005, Elton John, Elvis Costello and Lenny Kravitz were among the artists who performed at From The Big Apple to The Big Easy, a benefit for Hurricane Katrina relief efforts, at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

- In 1969, “Sugar Sugar” by cartoon group The Archies went to No. 1 in the U.S. – a week after it topped the singles chart in Canada. The song, co-written by Montreal’s Andy Kim, went on to sell more than a million copies and, in 2006, was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

- In 1957, Alannah Joy Currie was born in Auckland, New Zealand. After emigrating to Britain and studying to become a journalist, she became part of pop group Thompson Twins. The group’s hits included “Doctor! Doctor!” And “Hold Me Now.” Currie also co-wrote 1989’s “I Want That Man” for Blondie’s Deborah Harry.

- In 1975, Scottish band The Bay City Rollers made their U.S. debut on the premiere of Saturday Night on ABC. Not surprisingly, they performed their hit “Saturday Night.”

