What Happened September 21st In Pop Music History

It’s September 21st, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1989, Jason Derulo was born in Miramar, Florida. He was a songwriter, dancer and actor before being discovered as a singer. Derulo’s hits include “Wiggle” and “Talk Dirty.”

- In 2001, dozens of TV networks in the U.S. and Canada simulcast America: A Tribute to Heroes, which reportedly raised $200 million U.S. for families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Canada’s Céline Dion performed “God Bless America” (with an arrangement by Canadian producer David Foster) and Neil Young sang “Imagine.”

- In 1974, Barry White’s “Can't Get Enough Of Your Love Baby,” which was released in July, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

- In 1992, ABBA Gold: Greatest Hits was released – a decade after the group split up. It remains ABBA’s top-selling album and one of the 25 best-selling albums of all time.

- In 2011, R.E.M. announced via a message on their website that they were pulling the plug after 31 years. “We walk away with a great sense of gratitude, of finality, and of astonishment at all we have accomplished,” the message read. “To anyone who ever felt touched by our music, our deepest thanks for listening.” The band’s hits included “Everybody Hurts,” “Losing My Religion” and “Shiny Happy People.”

- In 1959, Corinne Drewery was born in Nottingham, England. After becoming a fashion designer, she formed Swing Out Sister with Andy Connell and Martin Jackson in 1984. Their big hit was 1986’s “Breakout.”

- In 1934, Leonard Cohen was born in Montreal. He went on to pen such songs as “Bird on a Wire,” “Suzanne” and “Hallelujah.” Cohen died in 2016 at the age of 82.

- In 1967, Tyler Joseph Stewart was born in Toronto. In 1990 – a year after earning a Bachelor degree in the radio and TV program at Ryerson University, he became the drummer for Barenaked Ladies.

- In 2012, Green Day frontman Bille Joe Armstrong lost his temper when the band’s set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas was cut by 15 minutes. “I’m not f**king Justin Bieber, you motherf**kers!,” he said, before smashing his guitar on the stage.

And that's what popped on this day!

