What Happened September 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s September 22nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2001, Jennifer Lopez performed the first of two concerts in San Juan, Puerto Rico – marking the first time she performed a full show as a headliner. The concerts were recorded for a TV special.

- In 1998, Canada's Barenaked Ladies released "One Week," which went on to become their biggest hit outside of their home country.

- In 1991, Canada’s Bryan Adams made chart history in the UK when “(Everything I Do), I Do It For You” marked its 12th consecutive week at No. 1. It remained at the top of the chart for another four weeks.

- In 2007, Britney Spears was charged with hit-and-run and driving without a valid license after an Aug. 6 incident in a Los Angeles parking lot. The “Hit Me Baby (One More Time)” singer was accused of driving away after hitting a parked car.

- In 1953, Richard Fairbrass was born in London, England. He went on to become a musician (he is the bassist in David Bowie’s short film Jazzin’ for Blue Jean in 1984) and, in 1989, formed Right Said Fred with his brother. They enjoyed massive success with the single “I’m Too Sexy” in 1990.

- In 2003, William Hung first auditioned for Season 3 of American Idol in San Francisco with an off-key version of Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs.” Hung became a celebrity when the episode aired the following January.

- In 1943, Antonia Christina Basilotta was born in Philadelphia. She became a cheerleader and dancer before, as Toni Basil, scoring a hit with “Mickey” in 1982. The song, originally titled “Kitty,” was first recorded in 1979 by UK group Racey.

- In 1999, Diana Ross was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport after allegedly assaulting a female security officer during a pat-down. The “Stop! In The Name of Love” singer accused the officer of touching her breast. Ross was detained for several hours but released without charges.

And that's what popped on this day!

