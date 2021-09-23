What Happened September 23rd In Pop Music History

It’s September 23rd, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1998, Canada’s Sarah McLachlan was joined by Sinead O’Connor, Alison Moyet, Beth Orton, N’Dea Davenport and Lisa Loeb at a Lilith Fair concert at Royal Albert Hall in London. It was the first Lilith event to be held outside the U.S. and Canada.

- In 1979, Erik-Michael Estrada was born in Bronxville, New York. He went on to become a member of the made-for-TV boy band O-Town, which had hits like “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing.”

- In 2007, singer Lionel Richie appeared as himself on an episode of The Simpsons titled “He Loves to Fly and He D’ohs.” Richie sings for Homer Simpson onboard a private jet as a reward for saving Mr. Burns’ life.

- In 1989, Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You,” released on July 1, went to No.1 on the U.S. singles chart. Ten months later, it was revealed that neither Rob Pilatus nor Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli actually sang on their album.

- In 2011, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber attended the Demi Lovato concert at the Nokia Theater in L.A. with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez and then took Gomez next door to the 20,000-seat Staples Center for a private screening of Titanic and dinner of steak and pasta. Bieber later tweeted: “Romance isn't dead. Treat your lady right fellas.”

- In 1977, David Bowie released the single “Heroes” ahead of the album of the same name. Co-written with Brian Eno, it’s about lovers from either side of the Berlin Wall. One of Bowie’s signature tracks, “Heroes” was named the 46th greatest song ever by Rolling Stone in 2003.

