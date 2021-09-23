What Happened September 24th In Pop Music History

It’s September 24th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2007, TV sitcom The Big Bang Theory premiered with a theme song by Canada’s Barenaked Ladies. Series creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady asked frontman Ed Robertson to come up with a theme song after attending a BNL concert in Los Angeles.

- In 1983, Billy Joel's “Tell Her About It,” which was released in July, went to No.1 in the U.S. The song peaked at No. 5 in Canada.

- In 1982, Prince released the single “1999” ahead of the album of the same name.

- In 1984, Culture Club got their second No.1 single in the UK with “Karma Chameleon.” The single wasn’t released in North America until December, and it went on to spend three weeks at No. 1 in the U.S.

- In 1988, Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” started a two-week run at No.1 in the U.S. – making it the first a cappella recording to top the charts. The song was featured in the Toronto-shot movie Cocktail and went on to win Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

And that's what popped on this day!

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram