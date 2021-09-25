What Happened September 25th In Pop Music History

It’s September 25th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1991, Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon welcomed his second child when wife Yasmin had daughter Saffron.

- In 1995, Mariah Carey's “Fantasy" – which was released on Sept. 12 – became the first song by a female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the second song overall to achieve this feat after Michael Jackson’s “You Are Not Alone.”

- In 1970, The Partridge Family premiered on television. The comedy about a family band starred pop singer David Cassidy. It ran for only four seasons but lived on in syndication.

- In 2012, Mumford & Sons released their second studio album, Babel. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 20 and became the fastest-selling album of 2012 in their native UK. It won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

- In 1968, Willard Carroll Smith Jr. (aka Will Smith) was born in West Philadelphia (and on the playground is where he spent most of his days). In 1985 he teamed up with Jeffrey Townes to create DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, who debuted with “Girls Ain't Nothing but Trouble.”

And that's what popped on this day!

