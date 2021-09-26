What Happened September 26th In Pop Music History

It’s September 26th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Prince released the song “Purple Rain” ahead of the album of the same name, which was the soundtrack to the movie… you guessed it…Purple Rain. It was reportedly written as a country duet with Stevie Nicks.

- In 2008, American Idol Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken came out publicly to People. The singer appeared on the cover of the magazine with the headline: “Yes, I’m Gay.”

- In 1992, Gloria Estefan organized a benefit concert to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Andrew in Miami. Featuring acts like Julio Iglesias and “Weird Al” Yankovic, the show was hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Andy Garcia.

- In 1966, “Cherish” by The Association started a three-week run at No. 1 in the U.S. (it also topped the chart in Canada). David Cassidy’s version in 1971 also hit No. 1.

- In 2003, singer Robert Palmer died of a heart attack in Paris. He was 54. Palmer’s hits included “Simply Irresistible,” “Addicted to Love” and, with the Power Station, “Get It On (Bang a Gong).”

- In 2000, 98 Degrees released their fourth studio album Revelation. It featured the hit “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche).”

- In 1948, Olivia Newton-John was born in England. She went on to have a successful music career thanks to hits like “If Not for You,” “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical.” Of course, she also starred in the musical film Grease.

- In 1987, Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” started a two-week run at No.1 in the US. It was the second single from her album Whitney.

And that's what popped on this day!

