What Happened September 27th In Pop Music History

It’s September 27th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Avril Ramona Lavigne was born in Belleville, Ontario. In 1999, she won the chance to perform with Shania Twain at a concert in Ottawa and, three years later, released her debut album Let’s Go. Lavigne’s hits include “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend.”

- In 1979, Elton John collapsed while performing "Better Off Dead" at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, reportedly due to exhaustion and the flu. The singer returned to the stage 10 minutes later and finished the show.

- In 2012, Rihanna released “Diamonds” as the first single from her seventh studio album Unapologetic. The track was co-written by Sia and topped the charts in more than 20 countries.

- In 1982, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. was born in New Orleans. He went on to become rap star Lil Wayne.

- In 1984, German new wave band Alphaville released “Forever Young” from their debut album.

- In 1943, Randolph Charles Bachman was born in Winnipeg. As Randy Bachman, he was lead guitarist of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive with hits like “American Woman” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”

And that's what popped on this day!

