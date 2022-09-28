What Happened September 28th In Pop Music History

It’s September 28th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2001, Céline Dion and Peter Gabriel headlined a benefit concert at what is now the Bell Centre in Montreal for victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

- In 1991, Garth Brooks’ album Ropin' the Wind became the first country album to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

- In 1995, Bobby Brown was leaving a club in the Roxbury neighbourhood of Boston when gunshots were fired at his Bentley. Steven Sealy, who was engaged to one of Brown’s sisters, was killed but Brown escaped injury.

- In 1994, an Ottawa man obsessed with Sarah McLachlan killed himself. He had sued the singer over her song “Possession,” which was inspired in part by the love letters he had sent her.

- In 1987, Hilary Erhard Duff was born in Houston, Texas. She went on to release five studio albums, which spawned hits like “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean.”

- In 1974, “Rock Me Gently” by Montreal-born Andy Kim reached No. 1 in the U.S. – 14 weeks after its release. It was also topped the charts in Canada.

- In 2009, Adam Goldstein (aka DJ AM) died of an accidental drug overdose at his home in New York City. He was 36. Goldstein had survived a 2008 plane crash with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

And that's what popped on this day!

