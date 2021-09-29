What Happened September 29th In Pop Music History

It’s September 29th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1994, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane was born in Edison, New Jersey. As Halsey, she was featured on The Chainsmokers hit “Closer” and released two studio albums that included hits like “Bad at Love” and “Him & I.” Halsey also collaborated on tracks with Canadians Justin Bieber and PartyNextDoor.

- In 2001, Jennifer Lopez married dancer Cris Judd. Their marriage was over by the following June.

- In 2003, Fountains of Wayne released “Stacy’s Mom” from their third album, Welcome Interstate Managers. The video for the song starred Rachel Hunter.

