What Happened September 2nd In Pop Music History

- In 1986, Debbie Gibson started recording her album Out of the Blue. In addition to writing all 10 songs – including the hit “Only In My Dreams” – Gibson, then 16, co-produced several tracks, recorded backing vocals and played keyboards. The album would eventually sell more than 5 million copies worldwide.

- In 1995, Michael Jackson’s “You Are Not Alone” became the first song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

- In 1978, Gloria Fajardo married Emilio Estefan. On the same date, two years later, the couple welcomed son Nayib.

- In 1981, Prince released the single “Controversy” in the U.S. and Canada. In it, he ponders the public interest in his private life. “I just can't believe all the things people say / Am I black or white / Am I straight or gay?” At the end, he recites the Lord’s Prayer.

- In 1994, Hootie & the Blowfish made their The Late Show with David Letterman debut.

- In 1989, Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted” went to No. 1 in the U.S.

- In 1998, Sandra Denton – better known as Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa – welcomed daughter Egypt with Naughty by Nature rapper Treach.

