What Happened September 30th In Pop Music History

It’s September 30th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1989, Canada’s Neil Young performed “Rockin’ In The Free World’ on Saturday Night Live. A decade later, on the show’s 25th anniversary, it was chosen as one of the best musical performances ever on SNL.

- In 1977, “Kiss You All Over” by Exile started a four-week run at No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 2006, Isaac Hanson, the eldest brother in pop band Hanson, married Nicole Dufresne at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

- In 1968, Diana Ross & the Supremes released “Love Child,” which went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks.

- In 1993, Kate Pierson of the B-52's was arrested during a sit-in at the Vogue office in New York City. She was among protesters against the use of fur in the fashion industry.

And that's what popped on this day!

