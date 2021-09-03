What Happened September 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s September 3rd, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, George Michael’s sophomore album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 was released. Michael refused to tour in support of the album or to appear in any of its videos.

- In 2010, former ELO member Mike Edwards died in England when the van he was driving was hit by a 590 kg bale of hay that rolled down a hill. He was 62.

- In 1973, Jennifer Paige, best known for her 1998 hit “Crush,” was born in Atlanta.

- In 1967, Anni-Frid Lyngstad performed “En Ledig Dag” live on Swedish television. She would later become one of the A’s in ABBA.

- In 1981, pop duo Soft Cell performed “Tainted Love” on the UK show Top Of The Pops.

And that's what popped on this day!

