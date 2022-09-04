What Happened September 4th In Pop Music History

It’s September 4th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1981, Beyoncé Knowles was born in Houston to Celestine Beyincé and Mathew Knowles. She is a descendant of Joseph Broussard, a leader of the Acadian people who was born in what is now Nova Scotia in 1702.

- In 2002, Texas-born singer Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol. The 20-year-old earned 58 per cent of the votes to beat finalist Justin Guarini.

- In 1980, Dan Miller of pop group O-Town was born in New Hampshire.

- In 1982, Steve Miller Band had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with “Abracadabra.”

And that's what popped on this day!

