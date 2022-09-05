What Happened September 5th In Pop Music History

It’s September 5th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2002, the NFL staged a concert to celebrate the season opener. Enrique Iglesias, Bon Jovi, Alicia Keys, Eve, and NSYNC’s Joey Fatone performed.

- In 1981, Soft Cell hit No. 1 in the UK with a cover of Gloria Jones’ 1964 hit “Tainted Love.”

- In 1987, American Bandstand, which showcased the biggest names in pop music, was cancelled by ABC after 30 years and 2,751 episodes. The show carried on in syndication for another two years.

- In 1946, Farrokh Bulsara was born in what is now Tanzania. He later became Freddie Mercury, the colourful frontman for Queen. Mercury died in 1991 at 45.

- In 1986, “Money For Nothing” by Dire Straits was named Best Video at the MTV Video Music Awards. The song was censored in Canada over the lyrics: "The little f****t with the earing and the makeup."

And that's what popped on this day!

