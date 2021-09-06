What Happened September 6th In Pop Music History

It’s September 6th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1988, the New Kids on the Block released their sophomore album Hangin’ Tough. In addition to the title track, it spawned hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Please Don’t Go Girl.”

- In 1969, Cecilia Veronica Peniston was born in Ohio. As CeCe Peniston, she had a big hit in 1991 with “Finally.”

- In 1997, Elton John performed a new version of “Candle In The Wind” at Princess Diana's funeral. He replaced the line "Goodbye Norma Jean" with "Goodbye England's Rose” and became the best-selling single of all time.

- In 1986, Bananarama’s cover of 1969’s "Venus" went to No. 1 in the U.S.

- In 1971, Dolores O’Riordan was born in County Limerick, Ireland. She went on to be vocalist for The Cranberries, whose hits included “Linger.” After marrying Canadian Don Burton in 1994, she started spending summers in Buckhorn, Ont. O’Riordan died on Jan. 15, 2018 at 46.

And that's what popped on this day!

