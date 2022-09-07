What Happened September 7th In Pop Music History

It’s September 7th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2018, rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his home at the age of 26. A coroner later ruled he died of an accidental drug overdose. Among those mourning the loss was Miller's ex-girlfriend, pop star Ariana Grande.

- In 1987, Michael Jackson released "Bad," the second single from the album of the same name. The track was supposed to feature Prince, who turned it down over the lyrics: "Your butt is mine."

- In 2001, Britney Spears and NSYNC were among the performers honouring Michael Jackson at a 30th anniversary tribute concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

- In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot five times in a drive-by in Las Vegas. He died six days later at age 25.

- In 2001, Ryan Adams shot the video for "New York, New York" with the World Trade Center in the background. Four dates later, a terrorist attack brought the twin towers down.

- In 1949, Gloria Fowles was born in New Jersey. As Gloria Gaynor, she had hits like "Never Can Say Goodbye" in 1974 and "I Will Survive" in 1978.

- In 1985, "St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)" hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts. The song was co-written by David Foster about fellow Canadian Rick Hansen, who went across Canada in his wheelchair – but was used in the soundtrack to St. Elmo's Fire.

- In 1984, an 18-year-old Janet Jackson eloped with singer James DeBarge. Their marriage lasted eight months.

And that's what popped on this day!

