What Happened September 8th In Pop Music History

It’s September 8th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2016, Finding Prince Charming, the first gay dating show, premiered on the Logo network in the U.S. It was hosted by NSYNC’s Lance Bass.

- In 1988, Elton John sold some of his costumes and concert memorabilia at an auction in London, raising $6.2 million U.S.

- In 1979, Alecia Beth Moore was born in Pennsylvania. She later became Pink.

- In 2000, Sean "Puffy" Combs pled guilty to assaulting a record label executive in New York. He was sentenced to a one-day anger management class.

- In 2006, Whitney Houston filed for divorce from Bobby Brown. They got married in 1992.

- In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley made their first public appearance as a married couple at the MTV Video Music Awards.

- In 2001, Jennifer Lopez's “I'm Real” remix featuring Ja Rule topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of five non-consecutive weeks.

- In 1990, the New Kids On The Block cartoon series debuted. The show lasted only one season on ABC.

And that's what popped on this day!

