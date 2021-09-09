What Happened September 9th In Pop Music History

It’s September 9th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1975, Michael Bublé was born in Burnaby, BC to Lewis and Amber. Bublé got his break when he was introduced to Canadian composer-producer David Foster at the 2000 wedding of Caroline Mulroney. His debut album was released in 2003.

- In 2014, U2’s album Songs of Innocence showed up, at no charge, on 500 million iTunes user accounts, creating an uproar. Bono later apologized to people who didn’t want the album – but he also said it was “one of the proudest moments in U2's history.”

- In 1995, “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio ft. L.V. went to No. 1 in the U.S. The hit single sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”

- In 2006, rapper 50 Cent’s Lamborghini was pulled over by police in New York. He was issued a number of citations, including driving without insurance and unsafe lane change.

- In 2014, Vance Joy released his debut studio album Dream Your Life Away in North America. It included the smash hit “Riptide.”

- In 2006, Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack” started a seven-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. charts.

- In 1989, Italian house music group Black Box’s “Ride On Time” began a six-week run at No. 1 in the UK. It went on to become the year’s top-selling single in the UK.

- In 1952, Dave Stewart was born in Sunderland, England. He would go on to team up with Annie Lennox for Eurythmics, which had hits like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” and “There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart).”

- In 2011, Ed Sheeran released his debut album +.

And that's what popped on this day!

