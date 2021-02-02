'Whip/Nae Nae' Rapper Silentó Charged With Murder

Silentó, best known for his 2015 hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was charged with murder on Monday.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, is accused of shooting his 34-year-old cousin Frederick Rooks in Atlanta on Jan. 21.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, Rooks was found with several gunshot wounds. A motive for the killing is not known.

Hawk was being held without bond on Monday night.

Hawk was arrested twice last summer in California. On Aug. 28, he was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The following day, Hawk was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home armed with a hatchet in search of his girlfriend, who did not live in the home. Silentó was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Last October, Hawk was arrested in Atlanta for allegedly driving more than 140 mph. Officers said he told them he was speeding because he was being followed.

"Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” sparked a dance trend when it was released. The video for the song has been viewed nearly 1.8 billion times on YouTube.