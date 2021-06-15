Whitesnake's David Coverdale Hopes To Reschedule Farewell Tour

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale says he hopes to reschedule his farewell tour next year.

“Of course, everything was canceled due to COVID. So, God willing, I'll be able to do it hopefully next year,” Coverdale told Planet Rock. “I'm gonna show my appreciation and gratitude for the support that I've had, 'cause you can't do it without an audience supporting you — it's that simple.

“And they know — the hardcore [fans] who follow me know — I do my best, the best I can do at that time. And that's been my work philosophy for as long as I can remember.”

Coverdale, who turns 70 in September, has had a number of healthy challenges in recent years including knee replacement surgery, a severe flu and a hernia operation.

The musician said he will continue to make music – and might even perform occasionally – but he wants to retire from touring.

“We have a poopload of projects to do under the Whitesnake banner,” he explained. “It’s just the touring. It's not the performing so much that is exhausting, it's the touring, and I can't tour any more comfortably than I do.”

Coverdale said after 50 years in music, it would be “heartbreaking” to not be able to say thank you to his fans around the world.