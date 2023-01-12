Whitney Houston Estate 'Disappointed' By Golden Globes Joke

The late Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston has addressed a joke by Jerrod Carmichael at Tuesday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

“The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke, and felt it was in poor taste,” read a statement to TMZ.

Pat was Whitney’s longtime manager and is the executor of the singer’s estate.

Carmichael, who hosted the Golden Globes, said during the show: “They wanted me to shout out the venue that we are in. So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton … so, that’s very exciting.”

Whitney was found dead in the bathtub of Suite 434 at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 11, 2012. She was 48.

On social media, many fans were stunned by Carmichael’s joke.

“The Hotel that killed Whitney Houston” oooooooooh no baby we’re not doing that tonight #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/uuHQSlilHe — stephanie hsu oscar campaigner (@yeetbeete) January 11, 2023

jokes about whitney houston will never be funny to me. that woman was in serious pain. her death is not a laughing matter. — REESE™ (@_kissmyreese) January 11, 2023

Whitney Houston jokes, ESPECIALLY in a room full of black women, will never be ok. Never. — Writes. (@MatthewWrites) January 11, 2023

That Whitney joke was not funny. Not even a little bit. — Brittani Warrick (@BrittaniWarrick) January 11, 2023