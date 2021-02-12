Who Is Florida Man Claiming To Have Made Skeleton Guitar?

Media outlets around the world appear to have fallen for yet another music-themed prank – this time one about a “skelecaster.”

A Florida man who claims his name is Yaago Anax and performs heavy metal music as Prince Midnight, said he crafted a playable guitar using parts from a Fender Telecaster and the bones of his uncle, who died in a 1996 motorcycle accident in Greece.

“My uncle Filip died in the 90’s (sic) and donated his body to science,” reads a post on Prince Midnight’s Instagram. “However, the schools in Greece discontinued using actual skeletons and he ended up in a box in a cemetery that the family has had to pay rent on … So, we finally made the move to bring him to the US.”

Anax did not provide Filip’s surname or identify the university that had the bones. On Instagram, he thanked the Thessaloniki Municipal Cemetery in Greece. (According to a local news report, the cemetery charges families a fee to store bones in its ossuary.)

Tampa media outlets, however, reported this week that Anax is almost certainly the local artist who calls himself Odilon Ozare.

In 2018, Ozare got into the Guinness Book of World Records for having made the tallest hat. A year later, he was recognized by Guinness for having the longest nail extensions.

At the time, the Tampa Bay Times reported there was “no voter registration, driver’s license, phone or address records for anyone by that name” – but a Guinness official said record holders are allowed to use stage names.

Appearing on a podcast in 2018, Ozare admitted: “I slightly altered my birth name.”

Ozare has also been accused of being the "Justin Arnold" who pranked a Tampa alt-weekly in 2014 with a photo of a two-headed alligator.

This week, Times reporter Christopher Spata noted that Ozare “bears a striking resemblance to Prince Midnight, who also bears a striking resemblance to Justin Arnold.” (Ozare told the Times he only listens to Barbra Streisand and described the skeleton guitar as “dreadful.) Creative Loafing Tampa Bay writer Ray Roa opined that "locals might think the skeleton shredder looks familiar—and they wouldn’t be wrong."

Last month, Thomas Dodd of England pranked media outlets by claiming to have legally changed his name to Céline Dion after having a few too many drinks. In fact, he had simply purchased documents online. Twitter later suspended his account.