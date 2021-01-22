Who Won What At 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Gwen Stefani and Questlove were among the stars who helped celebrate the biggest podcasts of the year during the virtual 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Thursday.

Dolly Parton’s America, hosted by Jad Abumrad, was named Best Music Podcast but lost the socially-voted Podcast of the Year to Office Ladies, hosted by The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

“We just absolutely love rewatching the show, and sharing our memories with you,” said Fischer, “and this award, it really, truly means a lot to us.”

Check out all the winners below – and find all the podcasts here.

Podcast of the Year

Office Ladies

Social Impact Award

Baratunde Thurston

Audible Audio Pioneer Award

Serial Productions

Innovator Award

QCODE

Seneca Women Podcast Award

Amena Brown

Best Business & Finance Podcast

Pivot

Best Comedy Podcast

The Read

Best Crime Podcast

Crime Junkie

Best Pop Culture Podcast

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Best Food Podcast

Home Cooking

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast

Therapy For Black Girls

Best History Podcast

Revisionist History

Best Kids & Family Podcast

Wow In The World

Best Music Podcast

Dolly Parton’s America

Best News Podcast

Pod Save America

Best Fiction Podcast

Blood Ties

Best Sports Podcast

All The Smoke

Best Science Podcast

Radiolab

Best Technology Podcast

Rabbit Hole

Best Ad Read

Office Ladies

Best Overall Host – Male

Conan O’Brien

Best Overall Host – Female

Nicole Byer

Best Political Podcast

NPR Politics

Best TV & Film Podcast

You Must Remember This

Best Spanish Language Podcast

Leyendas Legendarias

Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast

Unlocking Us with Brene Brown

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast

Articles of Interest

Best Travel Podcast

Travel with Rick Steeves

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast

Elevation with Steven Furtick

Best Green Podcast

How To Save A Planet

Best Branded Podcast

Humans Growing Stuff