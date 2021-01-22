Who Won What At 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards
Gwen Stefani and Questlove were among the stars who helped celebrate the biggest podcasts of the year during the virtual 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Thursday.
Dolly Parton’s America, hosted by Jad Abumrad, was named Best Music Podcast but lost the socially-voted Podcast of the Year to Office Ladies, hosted by The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.
“We just absolutely love rewatching the show, and sharing our memories with you,” said Fischer, “and this award, it really, truly means a lot to us.”
Check out all the winners below
Podcast of the Year
Office Ladies
Social Impact Award
Baratunde Thurston
Audible Audio Pioneer Award
Serial Productions
Innovator Award
QCODE
Seneca Women Podcast Award
Amena Brown
Best Business & Finance Podcast
Pivot
Best Comedy Podcast
The Read
Best Crime Podcast
Crime Junkie
Best Pop Culture Podcast
Pop Culture Happy Hour
Best Food Podcast
Home Cooking
Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast
Therapy For Black Girls
Best History Podcast
Revisionist History
Best Kids & Family Podcast
Wow In The World
Best Music Podcast
Dolly Parton’s America
Best News Podcast
Pod Save America
Best Fiction Podcast
Blood Ties
Best Sports Podcast
All The Smoke
Best Science Podcast
Radiolab
Best Technology Podcast
Rabbit Hole
Best Ad Read
Office Ladies
Best Overall Host – Male
Conan O’Brien
Best Overall Host – Female
Nicole Byer
Best Political Podcast
NPR Politics
Best TV & Film Podcast
You Must Remember This
Best Spanish Language Podcast
Leyendas Legendarias
Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast
Unlocking Us with Brene Brown
Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast
Articles of Interest
Best Travel Podcast
Travel with Rick Steeves
Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast
Elevation with Steven Furtick
Best Green Podcast
How To Save A Planet
Best Branded Podcast
Humans Growing Stuff