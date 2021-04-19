'Whoa!' Rapper Black Rob Dies At 51

Black Rob, the rapper best known for 2000’s “Whoa!,” died Saturday in an Atlanta hospital after battling kidney failure. He was 51.

Fellow Bad Boy rapper Mark Curry shared the sad news on social media. He had earlier launched a GoFund campaign to help Rob “find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times.”

Black Rob was born Robert Ross in Buffalo, New York and released three studio albums between 2000 and 2011. His debut album Life Story spawned “Whoa!,” which peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In an Instagram tribute, Diddy shared: “As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! … You will be truly missed!!!!”

LL Cool J remembered Black Rob as “a story teller. An MC. a gentleman every time I saw him.”