Whodini's John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher Dies At 56

Tributes are hitting social media following the death Wednesday of Whodini founding member Ecstasy – aka John Fletcher – at 56.

“This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop,” wrote Questlove. “This is sad man.”

LL Cool J described Ecstasy as “one of the most important people in this culture to me” and Q-Tip called him “one of the most under appreciated voices in hip hop.”

Jermaine Dupri shared: “This one hurts me so bad. I can’t even believe I’m posting this, Ex you know I love you thank you for every word, every conversation every good time.”

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Fletcher co-founded Whodini in 1982 and the trio went on to release six albums that spawned hits like “Magic’s Wand,” “One Love,” “Freaks Come Out at Night” and “Funky Beat.” Their track “Friends” has been sampled by artists like Kanye West and Dr. Dre.

Fletcher is survived by, among others, his partner Deltonia and his twin brother Joseph.

“Play his music if it moves you,” read a statement from his family, “and know he’ll be hearing you on his way home this day.”