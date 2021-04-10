Why April 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1992, Axl Rose left town before a Chicago sheriff could arrest him for allegedly starting a riot at a St. Louis Guns N’ Roses show in the summer of 1991. Because the singer fled, the band canceled their gigs in the Windy City and Detroit.

- In 1994, 10,000 people gathered for a vigil in Seattle for late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. There, his widow Courtney Love thanked the fans for their support and tearfully read from Cobain’s suicide note.

- In 1970, Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek dragged singer Jim Morrison off the stage during a gig in Boston after the rocker asked the audience, “Would you like to see my genitals?” Theatre management turned off the power, fearing a repeat of an incident from a year earlier when Morrison was arrested for lewd and lascivious behaviour during a show in Miami.

- In 1976, Peter Frampton’s Frampton Comes Alive! topped the album chart, where it would remain for the next 10 weeks.

- In 1968, drummer Mickey Hart accepted an invitation from Bob Kreutzmann to join The Grateful Dead.

- In 1962, Stu Sutcliff died of a brain hemorrhage at age 22. He was the original bassist for the Beatles for 18 months.

- And in 2008, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz announced his engagement to pop singer Ashlee Simpon in a post on his blog.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio