Why April 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, Mick Jagger announced that The Rolling Stones would replace guitarist Mick Taylor with Ron Wood for their upcoming North and South American tour. There were rumors the job might have gone to Jimmy Page or Jeff Beck.

- In 1994, Kurt Cobain was cremated at a Seattle funeral home. His death certificate listed his occupation as “Poet/Musician” and his type of business as “punk rock.”

- In 1964, a band called The King Bees performed at a wedding in London. It featured a singer named David Jones who would go on to make a name for himself as David Bowie.

- In 1979, The Doobie Brothers had the No. 1 song in the US with “What a Fool Believes.”

- In 1982, Van Halen released their fifth album, Diver Down.

- In 1980, Iron Maiden released their self-titled debut album.

- In 2002, Radiohead’s Phil Selway raised nearly $27,000 U.S. from fans who sponsored him in the London Marathon. He finished the race in four and a half hours.

- In 1980, Blondie had the No. 1 song with “Call Me.” The song would go on to be the biggest single of the year.

- And in 2004, Courtney Love revealed to Blender magazine that she was swindled out of $40 million U.S. “by a fiduciary institution.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio