Why April 17th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1995, Courtney Love and her band, Hole, performed for the sixth season premiere of MTV’s Unplugged.

- In 1998, Paul McCartney’s wife and one-time member of Wings, Linda McCartney, died at the age of 56 after a three-year-long battle with breast cancer.

- In 2006, in a VH1 poll, a line from U2’s 1992 hit “One” was voted Viewers’ Favourite Song Lyric. The lyric is “One life, with each other, sisters, brothers.”

- In 2008, longtime E Street Band keyboardist Danny Federici died from cancer at age 58. Federici worked with Bruce Springsteen for over four decades, starting in the early Springsteen bands Steel Mill and Child.

- In 1971, Three Dog Night started a six-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Joy To The World.”

- In 1995, following Bill Berry’s operation for a brain aneurysm that caused him to collapse onstage during a show, R.E.M. announced they would resume their worldwide Monster tour. Even though Berry recovered and rejoined the band, he left in 1997 for good.

- And in 1991, Nirvana performed at Seattle’s OK Hotel. They played a new song live for the first time ever. It was called “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio