Why April 18th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2015, Green Day was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was their first year of eligibility. Other inductees included Joan Jett, Lou Reed, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ringo Starr.

- In 1992, Def Leppard’s Adrenalize started a five-week run on top of the album chart.

- In 2003, Kiss and Aerosmith announced a co-headlining tour.

- In 2006, a sale of Elton John’s clothes raised more than $700,000 U.S. for the singer’s AIDS charity.

- In 1995, Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll was told by phone that he was out of the band.

- In 1983, the No. 1 song in the U.S. was Dexys Midnight Runners’ “Come on Eileen.”

- And in 2004, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker opened a franchise of the popular chain restaurant Wahoo’s Fish Taco in Norco, California.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio