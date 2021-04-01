Why April 1st Matters in Rock History

It’s April 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2000, Santana started a nine-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Maria Maria.”

- In 2007, Modest Mouse topped the album chart with We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, which featured new a band member, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

- In 2001, Crazytown had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with “Butterfly.”

- In 1961, The Beatles began a three-month residency at Hamburg’s Top Ten Club. The band played 92 straight nights, performing seven hours a night on weekdays and eight hours a night on weekends. During that time, the Fab Four lived in the attic above the club.

- And in 1970, as an April Fool’s joke, John Lennon and Yoko Ono announced in a press release that they planned on undergoing dual sex change operations.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio