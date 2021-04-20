Why April 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1968, Deep Purple made their live debut in Tastrup, Denmark.

- In 1992, A Concert for Life took place at London’s Wembley Stadium as a tribute to Queen singer Freddie Mercury and for AIDS awareness. Performers included Elton John, Roger Daltrey, Tony Iommi, David Bowie, James Hetfield, Robert Plant, Axl Rose, Slash and many others.

- In 1993, Aerosmith released their 11th and most successful album, Get A Grip.

- In 1991, Steve Marriott from the Small Faces and Humble Pie died in a fire at his home in Essex, England at age 44.

- In 1987, Rhode Island police arrested a teen accused of biting the head off of a gerbil in tribute to his hero, Ozzy Osbourne.

- And in 2002, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic asked a Seattle court to prove Courtney Love was mentally stable and help resolve a dispute over who owned the rights to Nirvana’s recordings. The pair called Love “irrational, mercurial, self-centered, unmanageable, inconsistent and unpredictable” and said a contract was invalid because Courtney was stoned when she signed it.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio