Why April 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s April 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2016, Prince was found dead at his home in Minnesota.

- In 1973, Alice Cooper went to No. 1 on the album chart with Billion Dollar Babies.

- In 1994, Courtney Love turned in the shotgun Kurt Cobain used to kill himself to a guns-for-tickets trade-in program.

- In 1984, Phil Collins started a three-week run at the top of the singles chart with “Against All Odds.” It was his first No. 1 song.

- In 1998, Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant released their Walking into Clarksdale reunion album.

- In 1982, Joe Strummer of The Clash disappeared for three weeks, causing the group to cancel a tour. He was eventually found living on the streets of Paris.

- And in 2004, California rockers Hoobastank had the No. 2 song in the country with “The Reason,” which was No. 1 on the modern rock chart.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio