Why April 23rd Matters In Rock History

- In 1963, the Beatles and The Rolling Stones met for the first time during a Stones performance at England’s Crawdaddy Club.

- In 1976, The Ramones released their self-titled debut album.

- In 2003, former Hole singer Courtney Love placed an ad in New York’s Village Voice looking for new female band members.

- In 2003, “Kryptonite” band 3 Doors Down proved they weren’t a one-hit wonder when their song “When I’m Gone” topped the singles chart.

- And in 2004, Green Day had to issue a statement to counter a widespread rumour that singer Billie Joe Armstrong died in a car accident.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio